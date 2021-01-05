Samsung AirDresser: Sanitize and Refresh Your Clothes Everyday in Just Four Easy Steps

“You can have anything you want in life if you dress for it”

When American fashion designer Edith Head said this, he knew he had shared pearls of wisdom for the world to follow. From impeccable business suits to exquisite threadwork on that delicate fabric that can be passed down as your family’s heirloom, clothes have always made a lasting impression.

But these clothes also need the utmost care. This is where Samsung’s new innovation AirDresser comes in.

In four simple steps, Samsung Air Dresser does the magic – it sanitizes, refreshes and even evens out wrinkles – to ensure you are dressed impeccably for that last-minute business meeting or an unavoidable social do.

1. Jet Air: Powerful Jet Air removes dust and odors from both inside and outside of the clothes.

2. Steam: Jet Steam technology eliminates viruses, bacteria, house mites, odors and harmful substances

3. Drying: Heat pump drying technology gently dry clothes at low temperatures

4. Freshen: Deodorizing filters remove odor particles with UV LED and eliminate 99% of odors caused by sweat, tobacco, food and dry cleaning.

Watch the video here and learn more about the process of sanitizing and refreshing your clothes-

