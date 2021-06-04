Samsung Adds Smart Healthcare Centres in Government Hospitals as Part of its CSR Initiatives, Digital X-Ray Machines Aid Quicker Covid-19 Diagnosis

Samsung India has added new Samsung Smart Healthcare centres at Government hospitals across the country, as part of its citizenship initiative, helping Covid Warriors perform faster Covid-19 diagnosis.

The new hospitals where Samsung Smart Healthcare centres are located are in cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Lucknow, Bangalore, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Indore, Keylong, Akola, Jamnagar, Shimla and Palakkad, among others. This addition takes the number of hospitals in the country covered under this citizenship program to 142.

In the last year alone, Samsung ramped up the program to add 56 new Samsung Smart Healthcare centres in hospitals across 19 states, contributing to Covid management. This included 15 Smart Healthcare centres in the last two months.

Samsung Smart Healthcare centres are equipped with modern Digital X-ray and Digital Ultrasound machines made by Samsung.

Samsung’s innovative Digital X-ray machines are being utilized for faster Covid-19 diagnosis at these government hospitals. Feedback from hospitals indicate that these Digital X-ray machines, which are portable, are extensively being used for in-room diagnosis of patients.

The Digital X-ray machines have also helped government hospitals improve efficiency and increase diagnostic capacities, as the output from these machines can be monitored by doctors directly on a computer screen, doing away with physical X-ray films. The output provided to doctors is of a very high quality, helping them make quicker and better diagnosis.

“Samsung Smart Healthcare program supports the government’s efforts to benefit communities with limited access to quality healthcare. With these new centres, we now have our healthcare equipment in 142 government hospitals across India. We salute the Covid Warriors who have been working tirelessly over the last year to help people. Our Digital X-ray machines have been able to help them offer faster Covid-19 diagnosis at this time of need,” Partha Ghosh, Vice President, Corporate Citizenship, Samsung India, said.

Patients from economically and socially weaker sections of society have benefitted from the Samsung Smart Healthcare program. Doctors, technicians and radiologists are also trained to handle state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and software.

As part of its citizenship initiatives, Samsung has pledged USD 5 million (INR 37 crores) as its contribution to India’s fight against the current surge of Covid-19, providing donations to central and state governments, and boosting the healthcare sector with essential medical equipment for hospitals. Of this, Samsung has donated USD 3 million to the Centre as well as to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and is providing USD 2 million worth of medical supplies, including 100 Oxygen Concentrators, 3,000 Oxygen Cylinders and one million LDS syringes to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

LDS or Low Dead Space syringes minimize the amount of drug left in the device after injection, optimizing vaccine usage. Existing products have a large amount of the vaccine remaining in the syringe after use. The technology has demonstrated up to 20% greater efficiency and if existing syringes were to deliver one million doses, LDS syringes could deliver 1.2 million doses with the same amount of vaccine. Samsung has helped the manufacturer of these syringes increase production capacity.

