Sameer Wadhawan, SVP & Head of Human Resources, Samsung India, Speaks on Powering Digital India

As we complete 25 years in India and come up with a vision of Powering Digital India, here is a message from Sameer Wadhawan, SVP & Head of Human Resources, Samsung India for Samsung’s consumers, partners and employees across the country, who have walked with us in this journey of 25 successful years.

“At Samsung, we are driven by the idea that a company is its People, which is why consumers, partners and our employees are at the center of everything we do. The past 25 years of Samsung in India has been a celebration of our people’s desire for excellence and co-prosperity. To innovate and transform the community and the way we live. At Samsung India, we take pride in grooming leaders for the future. Especially young leaders, with whom we are constantly engaging with new and fresh initiatives and creating opportunities for them to grow with us. Samsung has a vision for your future. For New India. Join us in Powering Digital India,” said Sameer Wadhawan, SVP & Head of Human Resources, Samsung India.

