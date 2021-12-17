Sambhaav Media touches roof on commencing operations of FM Radio Station at Leh

Sambhaav Media is currently trading at its upper circuit limit of Rs. 5.44, up by 0.25 points or 4.82% from its previous closing of Rs. 5.19 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 5.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 5.44 and Rs. 5.40 respectively. So far 10657 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘T’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 5.52 on 08-Dec-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1.94 on 27-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 5.44 and Rs. 4.52 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 103.96 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 62.93%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.33% and 36.74% respectively.

Sambhaav Media has commenced operations of FM Radio Station at Leh (In the Union Territory of Ladakh) (91.1 MHz) on December 16, 2021. This is the last FM Radio Station among 13 cities for which company acquired FM Radio licenses.

The company had earlier acquired FM Radio licenses for 13 cities which included Bharuch, Veraval, Porbandar, Junagadh, Godhra, Mehsana, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar in the state of Gujarat and Bhaderwah, Kathua and Poonch in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Kargil and Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh under E-Auction of Second Batch of Private FM Radio Phase-III Channels. With this all the above referred 13 FM Radio Stations have been operationalised.