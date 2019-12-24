Samajwadi Party Nepal quits Oli government in Nepal

Minister for Urban Development Mohamed Istiyak Rai from Samajwadi Party has also resigned.The development took place after Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli rejected Mr. Yadav’s constitution amendment proposal during Cabinet meeting on Monday.

In his resignation, Mr. Yadav said he is resigning on moral ground as the government has backtracked from its two point agreement with his party. Mr. Upendra Yadav had joined Oli government in June last year after signing agreement on constitution amendment pertaining unaddressed issues related to citizenship.

At that time, Prime Minister Oli had assured him that constitution would be amended keeping in view people’s aspirations and the country’s interest.