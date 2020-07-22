Salman Pratapgarhi demands a strong Anti-Mob Lynching Law

Social activist Salman Pratapgarhi has requested the government to introduce a legislation with penal provisions in order to fight against the the acts of violence by mobs.

Salman has been vocal on the issue and is one of the first persons who pushed and lobbied for a proper legal framework against such heinous crimes.

Campaign for justice

Salman, the younger brother of noted poet Imran Pratapgarhi, had visited the residence of Pehlu Khan, an alleged victim of mob lynching, to express his solidarity with the bereaved family on the occasion of EID. Pehlu Khan was allegedly lynched to death by a mob on the suspicion of carrying beef. To seek justice for Pehlu Khan, Salman has started a social campaign. Seeking support for the campaign from people, he said:

“Everyone who believes in the idea of India must come forward and raise their voice against mob lynching.”

Parliament should rise to the occasion

As per Salman, to defend the India of India, the parliament needs to stand up and pass an anti-mob lynching law to uphold the rule of law in our constitutional democracy.