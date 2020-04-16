Salman Khan upset with lockdown violators, calls them ‘jokers’ in new video

Salman took to Instagram, where he shared a 10-minute, hard-hitting video speaking about the Corona Warriors, who are putting themselves at risk in order to protect the nation. He also spoke about people who are putting everyone”s life at jeopardy by going out during the lockdown.

The clip starts with Salman”s signature “Bigg Boss” welcome. The actor then shared that he is stuck in his farmhouse, where he came to vacation for two days and ended up staying with his mother Salma Khan and his two sisters once the lockdown was imposed.

“I have my entire family here. My mother and sisters along with their kids are here. We have made a rule that those who are here cannot go out and no one can come in. Only go out to buy groceries,” he said in Hindi.

Salman then strictly referred to the government”s stern order to follow the lockdown rules, including staying at home, and slammed those who are stepping out amid the lockdown.

He also talked about empathising with those who are COVID-19 positive.

“Not understanding the plight of those who are positive is ”anti-insaniyat”,” he said.

“People who test positive soon understand that they had to keep safe. Those who are negative and not keeping safe will soon become positive. That”s a guarantee. Then, they will transmit it to their families and to the entire country,” he added.

He said that those who wish to put their families to risk should definitely step out.

“You want to reduce the population of India? Starting with your own family?” he said in the clip.

He then questioned those who are not listening to the government.

“If your actions were right then this lockdown would have ended by now, and the coronavirus too. If you weren”t going out with friends, police wouldn”t have hit with canes. Do you think the police is enjoying it?” he admonished.

Salman also gave examples of those who are working in offices during the outbreak, and urged his fans to never step out to get food and medical supplies without a mask and gloves.

He asked spoke of the people who are taking a risk to step out and protect the nation in this hour of grave crisis.

“But they are still working for you,” he said, adding: “They are working to stop the spread because this disease is not discriminating on the basis of caste, creed or age.”

Salman said: “Your duty is to stay at home and you are not even doing that! I know of a few people who never venture out but are now coming out. Police, doctors and bank people are putting their lives at stake for you. You are putting their lives at risk,” he added.

“Doctors and nurses came to save you and you pelted stones at them? People who have tested positive are running away from hospitals? Where are you running? Towards life or death? I understand those who have nothing to eat or feed their children… Very good work is happening and it feels that the entire nation is working together.

“But because of some jokers this disease is spreading rapidly,” he said.

Salman also tried reasoning about police resorting to violence. “If your action wasn”t like that, the police wouldn”t have reacted that way. It (the virus) started China and ended too. But because of some people this will stay in India.”

The actor then urged all to respect those who are working to keep our lives safe.

“There are two sides of a story. This too has two sides. One side we all stay and the second is no one stays. you decide and thank police, doctors, nurses and bank people. Respect those who are suffering and keep safe, so that it doesn”t spread,” he sais.