Sale of Electoral Bonds at Authorised Branches of State Bank of India (SBI) | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The Government of India has notified the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018 vide Gazette Notification No. 20 dated January 02, 2018. As per provisions of the Scheme, Electoral Bonds may be purchased by a person (as defined in item No. 2 (d) of Gazette Notification), who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India. A person being an individual can buy Electoral Bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals. Only the Political Parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last General Election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the State, shall be eligible to receive the Electoral Bonds. The Electoral Bonds shall be encashed by an eligible Political Party only through a Bank account with the Authorized Bank.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has accorded ‘No objection’ from Model Code of Conduct (MCC) angle, vide its letter No.437/6/CG/LA-BR/ECI/LET/FUNCT/MCC/2020 dated October 15, 2020 subject to the following conditions:

i) No Political functionary shall make any reference in this regard during any public speech or communication to the press or public in the constituencies going for poll; and

ii) The relevant provisions of Model Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission shall be strictly followed.

The State Bank of India (SBI), in the XIV Phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash Electoral Bonds through its 29 Authorized Branches ( as per list enclosed) w.e.f. 19.10.2020 to 28.10.2020.

It may be noted that Electoral Bonds shall be valid for fifteen calendar days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee Political Party if the Electoral Bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period. The Electoral Bond deposited by an eligible Political Party in its account shall be credited on the same day.

Annexure

Electoral Bearer Bond Scheme – 2018

Authorized Branches of State Bank of India (SBI)

14th Phase: October 19-28, 2020

Sl. No. State/UT Name Of The Branch & Address Branch Code No. 1. Delhi New Delhi Main Branch, 11, Parliament Street, New Delhi – 110001 00691 2. Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh Chandigarh Main Branch, SCO 43-48, Banking Square, Sector-17B, Chandigarh, State: Chandigarh, Pin : 160017 00628 3. Himachal Pradesh Shimla Main Branch Near Kali Bari Temple, The Mall, Shimla Himachal Pradesh, District : Shimla State: Himachal Pradesh, Pin : 171003 00718 4. Jammu and Kashmir Badami Bagh (Srinagar) Branch Badami BaghCantonment, Srinagar, Kashmir District : Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir Dist : Badgam, State: Jammu & Kashmir Pin : 190001 02295 5. Uttarakhand Dehra Dun Main Branch 4, Convent Road, Dehradun Uttarakhand , State: Uttarakhand Pin : 248001 00630 6. Gujarat, Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Gandhinagar Branch, I Floor, Zonal Office, Sector 10 B Gandhinagar Distt: Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Pin:382010. 01355 7. Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Main Branch, T.T.Nagar,Bhopal-462003, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, District : Bhopal, State: Madhya Pradesh. Pin : 462003 01308 8. Chhattisgarh Raipur Main Branch P.B.N0.29/61, JaistambhChowk, Raipur, District : Raipur, State : Chhatisgarh Pin: 492001 00461 9. Rajasthan Jaipur Main Branch, P.B.No.72, Sanganeri Gate, Jaipur, Rajasthan District :Jaipur, State: Rajasthan. Pin : 302003 00656 10 Maharashtra Mumbai Main Branch, Mumbai SamacharMarg Horniman Circle, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra Pin : 400001 00300 11. Goa, Lakshadweep Panaji Branch Opp : Hotel Mandovi, Dayanand, DayanandBandodkar Marg, Panaji, Goa . District : North Goa, State : Goa, Pin: 403001 00509 12. Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Main Branch, TarawaliKothi, Motimahal Marg, Hazratganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh District : Lucknow, State: Uttar Pradesh Pin: 226001 00125 13. Odisha Bhubaneswar Main Branch P.B.No.14, Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar, Orissa. District : Khurda State: Odisha, Pin : 751001 00041 14. West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Kolkata Main Branch, SamriddhiBhawan 1, Strand Road, Kolkata, West Bengal, District:Kolkata. State: West Bengal. Pin : 700001 00001 15. Bihar Patna Main Branch West Gandhi Maidhan, Patna, Bihar. Pin: 800001 00152 16. Jharkhand Ranchi Branch Court Compound, Ranchi Jharkhand, District : Ranchi, State: Jharkhand, Pin : 834001 00167 17. Sikkim Gangtok Branch M G Marg, Gangtok SIKKIM Dist: East Sikkim, State : Sikkim Pin : 737101 00232 18. Arunachal Pradesh ltanagar Branch TI Marg,VIP Road Bank Tinali, ltanagar, Arunachal Pradesh District : Papumpare State : Arunachal Pradesh Pin : 791111 06091 19. Nagaland Kohima Branch Near deputy commissioner’s office Kohima, Nagaland, Pin: 797001 00214 20. Assam Guwahati Branch, Pan Bazar, MG Road, Kamrup, Guwahati. Pin: 781001 00078 21. Manipur lmphal Branch M G Avenue, lmphal west, Manipur, Pin: 795001 00092 22. Meghalaya Shillong Branch MG road, Near General PO Shillong, District: Khasi Hills (E), Meghalaya Pin: 793001 00181 23. Mizoram Aizawl Branch, Solomns cave District: Aizawl. Mizoram, Pin: 796001 01539 24. Tripura Agartala Branch, Hari Ganga Basak Road, Agartala, District: Tripura (W), Tripura Pin: 799001 00002 25. Andhra Pradesh Visakhapatnam Branch Rednam Gardens, Jail Road, Junction, Opp. Pages/Vodaphone Off , Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam District: Visakhapatnam, State : Andhra Pradesh Pin : 530002 00952 26. Telangana Hyderabad Main Branch Bank Street, Koti, Hyderabad. District : Hyderabad, State: Telangana Pin: 500095 00847 27. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Chennai Main Branch 336/166, Thambuchetty Street, Parrys, Chennai. State: Tamil Nadu Pin : 600001 00800 28. Karnataka Bengaluru Main Branch, Post Bag No.5310, St. Marks Road, Bangalore, District : Bangalore Urban, State : Karnataka, Pin : 560001 00813 29. Kerala Thiruvananthapuram Branch P.B.No.14, M.G.Road, Thiruvananthapuram,District : Trivandrum, State: Kerala. Pin : 695001 00941