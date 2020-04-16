SAI’s 21-day online workshop for coaches begins, Rijiju attends 1st session

Thursday , April 16 2020
Dhronacharya Awardee Sanjeeva Singh conducted the first-day session which was attended by Rijiju, Union Minister Arjun Munda and Archery Association of India president Arjun Munda.

“The 21-day online workshop for coaches has been launched today. In the first session, archery, being conducted by Dhronacharya Awardee Sanjeeva Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Munda were present. This is the first-ever online initiative by SAI and NSFs to upgrade knowledge of coaches,” office of Rijiju said in a tweet.

Munda, the Union Tribal Affairs Minister, also tweeted: “The 21-day online workshop for coaches has been launched today. In the first session, archery, being conducted by Dhronacharya Awardee Sanjeeva Singh, Kiren Rijiju and me was present. This is the first-ever online initiative by SAI and NSFs to upgrade knowledge of coaches.”

Coaches from 16 disciplines from all across the country are taking part in the 21-day workshop being organised during the nationwide lockdown in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

