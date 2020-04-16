SAI’s 21-day online workshop for coaches begins, Rijiju attends 1st session

Dhronacharya Awardee Sanjeeva Singh conducted the first-day session which was attended by Rijiju, Union Minister Arjun Munda and Archery Association of India president Arjun Munda.

Coaches from 16 disciplines from all across the country are taking part in the 21-day workshop being organised during the nationwide lockdown in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.