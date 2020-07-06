SAIL records highest ever monthly sales and exports in June

In June 2020, the company has also recorded the highest ever exports for any month. It exported 3.4 lakh tonnes steel during this period. It also achieved the best ever June dispatches of rails to the Indian Railways in June’20. Incidentally, for the first time in the country, SAIL flagged off the first rake of R-260 grade Vanadium alloyed high strength 260-metre rails to the Indian Railways, capable of delivering higher speed and bearing higher axle load.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated the SAIL collective for achieving the feat and said, the record June sales and exports by SAIL is indicative of the buoyancy and sharp recovery our economy is witnessing. The Chairman of SAIL, Mr. Anil Kumar Chaudhary said, India will turn every challenge into an opportunity with IspatiIrada and success story of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Connecting the higher sales with demand recovery after lockdowns, he said, the nation has entered into the Unlock-2 phase and gradually the pace of industrial activities has started picking up.