SAI to arrange for travel for trainees to return to various training centres, as training begins to resume across the country | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

SAI to arrange for travel for trainees to return to various training centres, as training begins to resume across the country

In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation and to protect athletes from exposure to the virus, the Sports Authority of India had decided to make transport arrangements for the athletes of NCOEs/SAI Training Centres who have to join their training facility.

This is due to the sudden situation that had emerged in March this year when athletes had to be sent back home due to the coronavirus It has been decided that athletes who have to travel beyond 500 km will be provided with an air ticket while those athletes who are stationed less than 500 km may travel by Train in 3rd AC.

Further, in order to create a bio-bubble for resumption of training in SAI centres, it has been decided to provide accommodation to all coaches and support staff of the NCOEs/STCs.

The regular and contractual staff will be provided accommodation at government cost.

SAI authorities have also reached out to all athletes and their parents to apprise them about the SAI SOP that they will need to follow prior to and after joining the SAI centres.

Athletes have also been given the option of joining SAI centres post Diwali if they wish to celebrate Diwali with their families, once they are inside the bio-bubble exposure may lead to risk to their health.

Earlier in March this year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and in view of the government advisory, SAI had adopted proactive prevention measures and directives were issued to all regional heads; with all training in NCOEs and STCs being suspended with effect from 17th March and hostel facilities kept open till 20th March to avoid inconvenience to the athletes.

The concerned Regional Directors of SAI centres were asked to facilitate return of athletes with those living beyond 400 kms sent back by air and within 400 kms by AC 3-tier train.