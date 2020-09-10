SAI sanctioned camp for shuttlers participating in Thomas and Uber Cup

A detailed SOP for the campers along with quarantine norms were discussed with all stakeholders and accepted by all. Due to paucity of time, it was decided that the players would report to the camp with a Covid negative test report and be in quarantine, to be tested for Covid again on the 6th day.

SAI also posted an assistant director, who has helped in drawing up the Covid protocols in the Bengaluru centre where the hockey players are training, at the badminton academy to sensitise players about Covid protocols and quarantine norms.

However, it has been learnt that owing to unwillingness of some campers to undergo the quarantine period, the camp which was to start on September 7, could not begin.

Stressing on the importance of all players following the quarantine protocol as well as staying inside the camp, Col. Dr Bibhu Kalyan Nayak, member of the committee that drafted Covid protocols for SAI and the Sports Science Consultant at the Sports Science Centre in Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, said, “All actions, decisions and policies being drawn out during the pandemic are guided by the principle of ensuring safety of players.

To minimise the risk of transmission of the virus, especially where players are coming from different places and have been training at different locations, it is important to ensure that everyone is quarantined and a test is conducted thereafter.

Our athletes are our national assets and their safety is of utmost importance. In these times ensuring safety and minimising risks at camps have to be based on the dual philosophy of self-protection by maintaining all protocols and solidarity to ensure others around are also safe, which is very important in team games. However, given the dynamic nature of the situation every policy is drawn up keeping the current scenario in mind and may evolve as the situation changes.”