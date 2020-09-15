SAI releases upgraded SOP for resumption of sports activities

The SOP is in continuation of the SOP released by SAI earlier, and includes procedural changes with regard to new trainees joining the training camps.

The key points in the upgraded SOP are:

1. Testing: The cost of all Covid 19 tests to be undertaken by athletes, coaches and support staff joining training, will be paid by SAI. All those joining the camp will have to adhere to the following protocols of testing:

i. Self-isolation: As far as possible, athletes are to self isolate themselves 15 days prior to joining of training along with a declaration for it.

ii. All the athletes, coaches and support staff have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test for COVID19, 96 Hrs before travelling to the centres and would be allowed to enter the centre on production of COVID-19 negative certificate.

iii. If the athlete, coach or support staff is unable to undergo the test before travelling, due to unavoidable reason he/she shall be tested through an RT-PCR test immediately on arrival.

iv. Further, only athletes, coaches and support staff who are found negative for COVID-19 on retesting through RT-PCR on 6th day of quarantine after reaching the camp, would be allowed to resume sports activity after a total quarantine period of 7 days. However, these athletes should not mingle with the athletes, coaches, support staff who are already in the bio-bubble/secure training environment from before, for a further period of 7 more days.

v. For any athlete/coach/support staff who is found positive for COVID-19, the standard protocol as prescribed by the Government of India, State Government, SAI SOP, and the local bodies, would be followed. Further, all athletes, coaches and support staff joining the NCOEs would have to adhere to the guidelines of the Government of India, State Government, SAI SOP and the guidelines of local bodies, with regard to COVID-19.

By: Tapas Bhattacharya