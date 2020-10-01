SAI principally approves Coaching Camp for Core Olympic Probables

The SAI had already opened up the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (KSSR) in New Delhi for the NRAI core group as well as the developmental group and Khelo India shooters.

SAI also understands the requirement of a dedicated camp for shooters preparing for the Olympics and has principally agreed to the coaching camp for the NRAI core group who have been selected as Olympic probable.

However, considering the prevailing extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, the details of the camp are being worked out in consultation with all the Stakeholders. In light of the present quarantine requirements of 7 days, especially when shooter/ support staff would be travelling from various part of the country, holding a short camp of 10 days for shotgun was not considered prudent. In addition, measures for implementing quarantine process for shooters accommodated at the hotel vis-à-vis the shooters travelling from homes residing in NCR are being worked out.