SAI, Hockey India officials discuss Olympic prep for teams on video conference

One of the first meetings in this series of planned conferences was held by Sandip Pradhan, Director General, Sports Authority of India and other SAI officials, with representatives of Hockey India (HI), including Elena Norman, CEO, HI, Cdr. RK Srivastava – Executive Director, HI, David John – Director, High Performance, Graham Reid – Chief Coach, Indian Men’s Hockey Team and Sjoerd Marijne, Chief Coach, Indian, Women’s Hockey Team.

Various modalities pertaining to the game sport, including the teams’ training, domestic competition structure and foreign exposure were discussed.

A number of viable solutions and alternatives to the earlier planned strategy were deliberated keeping in view the ongoing lockdown, training under quarantine (Physical and psychological aspects) and possible restricted cross border movement even after the lockdown is lifted.

During the meeting, DG, SAI also reviewed various measures instituted for containment of Covid-19 at SAI Centre Bangalore where both the Indian men’s and women’s teams core probables are accommodated.

The chief coaches of both the Indian men’s and women’s team, Reid and Marijne said they were happy with the current measures put in place by the Sports Authority of India and in particular at the SAI Centre Bangalore to keep the athletes, coaches and support staff protected.

Both the chief coaches said that we’re our athletes are in safer environment compared to athletes in many other countries.

