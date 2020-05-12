Wednesday , May 13 2020
Home / HEADLINES / SAI forms committee to prepare SOP to resume training post lockdown
Download Udaipur Kiran App to read Latest News Today
SAI forms committee to prepare SOP to resume training post lockdown

SAI forms committee to prepare SOP to resume training post lockdown

All training had been suspended across SAI Centres in view of the on-going Corona pandemic. A separate committee has been formed to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure for swimming, since the sport requires athletes to train in water and may have different health risks involved, as compared to other sport.
 
The recommendations of the Committees are being made in consultation with respective National Sporting Federations (NSFs) and other stakeholders and will be sent to the Sports Ministry for final approval.

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved