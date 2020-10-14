SAI and NRAI to jointly take responsibility to ensure national shooting camp goes ahead in a secure bio-bubble

The National Shooting Camp for core Olympic shooters will be taking place at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range as announced last week for a period of two months (October 15-December 17). In order to maintain a secure bio-bubble whereby the athletes can train safely and to prevent a coronavirus outbreak, the responsibility of maintaining the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be shared by the Sports Authority of India and the National Rifle Association of India.

Responsibility for maintaining the shooting range lies with the Administrator, Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range. To maintain safety, zoning of premises by nature of risk category to minimize the contact between campers and range personnel has been planned into Green, Orange, Yellow and Red Zones.

The NRAI will make boarding and lodging arrangements at a hotel nearby the venue, for which SAI will provide support as per existing norms. From the hotel to the entry to the shooting range, it will be the responsibility of the NRAI to maintain the SOP in order to keep a secure bio-bubble. NRAI has formulated the quarantine process wherein shooters/coaches coming from outside the Delhi-NCR will be quarantined at the hotel for the duration of 7 days. Shooters/coaches who reside in the Delhi-NCR would require to quarantine/self-isolate at their place of stay for the quarantine period of 7 days after which they will join other campers in the hotel for the entire duration of the camp.

Rajiv Bhatia, Secretary, NRAI said, “The safety norms set up through the SOPs issued by SAI are very thorough, this will be the first national camp that will be held since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March and all steps are in place for the shooters to perform in a safe and comfortable environment.”

All the shooters and coaches must undergo a Covid-19 test which will be conducted at the hotel and arranged by the NRAI.