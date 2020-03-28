Sachin Tendulkar donates Rs 50 lakh to fight COVID-19

The iconic batsman also took to Twitter to urge fellow countrymen not to ostracize any fellow citizen who might have contracted the dreaded virus.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly pledged to donate rice worth 50 lakh rupees for the underprivileged.

Among other prominent cricketers, the Pathan brothers Irfan and Yusuf donated 4000 face masks to Baroda police and health department while Mahendra Singh Dhoni made a contribution of one lakh rupees.

Among athletes from other disciplines, wrestler Bajrang Punia and sprinter Hima Das are some of the prominent names to have donated their salaries in the battle against the virus.