Sachin Pilot removed as Deputy CM; Govind Singh Dotasara appointed new Rajasthan Cong Chief

The Congress party has dismissed Sachin Pilot from Rajasthan State Cabinet and also from the post of party’s state president. Cabinet Minister Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena were also dismissed from the Rajasthan cabinet. Vishvendra Singh was Minister of tourism, while Ramesh Meena was the Minister for Food and Civil Supplies.



After the Congress Legislature Party meeting held on Tuesday, senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala told that Govind Singh Dotasara will be the new state president of Rajasthan Congress. He said that the Deputy Chief Minister and other MLAs are caught in the clutches of the BJP. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with other senior leaders has reached Raj Bhavan, the residence of the Governor.

