Sabarimala Pilgrimage season ’Mandalam’ to start tomorrow

The main Priest will open the door of The Sanctum Sanctorum to perform pooja and rituals to the Diety.

Devotees will be allowed to enter the shrine from Monday onwards.

Due to the prevailing Covid protocol, entry will be allowed for those devotees who have booked for darshan via virtual queue.

Soon after today’s Pooja and rituals , the newly elected priests for this Mandala season will resume charge from the present priests.

Once the rituals are over for today ,the temple doors will be closed and the priests will descend the hills after completing an yearlong dedicated service in Sabarimala Temple.

The newly elected priests would assume charge on Nov 17 which marks the start of this Mandala season.

During this Mandala season Covid 19 certificate is mandatory for all pilgrims. Each devotee should carry a Covid 19 negative certificate,taken within the last 24 hours.

Those who don’t carry Covid negative certificate must undergo Covid test at Nilakkal.

Pilgrims who tested positive for Covid will be shifted to CFLTC at Ranni.