Sabarimala case: SC says it can refer questions of law to larger bench

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde framed seven questions to be heard by a nine-judge Constitutional bench on issues relating to freedom of religion under the Constitution and faith.

The seven questions framed by the bench include

1. What is the scope & ambit of right to freedom of religion under Art. 25

2. What is the intreplay between rights of person under Article 25 and rights of religious denomination under Article 26

3.Whether rights under Art.26 subject to fundamental rights of the constitution besides public order, morality & health

4.What is the scope and extent of morality under Art.25 & 26 and whether it is meant to include constitutional morality

5.What is the scope and extent of judicial review with regard to a religious practice under Art.25

6.What is the meaning of expression “Section Of Hindus” in Art.25(2)(B)

7. Whether a person not belonging to a religious denomination or religious group can question such practice by PIL

