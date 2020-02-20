S Jaishankar inaugurates Indian pavilion at Berlin International Film Festival

Earlier, Dr Jaishankar held a very good meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas and thanked him for the support his country in expanding cooperation between India and the European Union (EU). The External Affairs Minister, who was in Germany during the weekend for the Munich Security Conference, arrived in Berlin on Monday to prepare the ground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned visit for the India-EU summit in Brussels next month.

On Tuesday, Jaishankar met German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in Berlin and discussed Afghanistan and policies in the Indo-Pacific region. On Monday, he held discussions with members of the European Parliament, who represented a broad spectrum of politics and member states, over political, economic and social issues.