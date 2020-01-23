Thursday , January 23 2020
Home / HEADLINES / Russian-led strikes on rebel-held northwest Syria kill 18 
Russian-led strikes on rebel-held northwest Syria kill 18 

Russian-led strikes on rebel-held northwest Syria kill 18 

Victims include a family of eight with six children who were killed in a village of government-controlled Aleppo.

At least eight other civilians were killed in other strikes by Russian and Syrian government warplanes on rural opposition areas that have been hit hard since the Russian-led military campaign. 

However, Moscow and Damascus deny accusations of indiscriminate bombing of civilians, saying they are fighting jihadist militants who they say have stepped up their attacks on civilians in Aleppo city in northern Syria.
 

    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved