Russia reports steady rise in COVID-19 cases

The government’s headquarters dealing with the outbreak reported more than 10,500 new cases today ,including nearly 6,000 in Moscow.

That has brought the nation’s total to over 145,000, including almost 1,400 deaths.

The number of cases has risen quickly over the past few days, fuelling concerns that the nation’s hospitals could be overwhelmed. Authorities have charged that broader testing has contributed to a surge.



Russia’s economy has been partially shut down since late March, and the lockdown measures have been extended through May 11.