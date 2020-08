Russia, Brazil agree to cooperate in production & marketing of world’s first registered coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V

In a Statement Russian Direct Investment Fund said that the agreement was reached with Brazilian State of Parana on Wednesday.

As part of the signed strategic cooperation agreement, RDIF, together with pharmaceutical companies in the state of Parana, is organizing the production of Sputnik V vaccine and its distribution in Brazil and other Latin American countries.

On Tuesday, the Russian Health Ministry registered the world’s first Sputnik V vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19.