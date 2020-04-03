Rural Development Ministry releases ex-gratia amount of Rs 500 per woman to PMJDY account holders for current month

The disbursement of amount was made following the announcement of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wherein decision was taken to release ex-gratia payment of five hundred rupees per women per month for the next three months under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Package.



In order to maintain social distancing and orderly withdrawal of money by beneficiaries, the Department of Financial Services has directed the banks to stagger the arrival of account holders at branches and ATMs for withdrawal of money. After 9th of April, the beneficiaries can go to the bank branch.



Banks have been advised to intimate the beneficiaries about this through SMS and other publicity media. State Level Bankers’ Committee Convenors have been directed to immediately contact the State Governments and apprise them of the staggering plan and seek their support for suitable security arrangements at branches and ATMs.



The State Government has also been requested to issue suitable instructions to the District Administration and Police authorities to support the banks in disbursement of money to be beneficiaries and in carrying out local publicity.

Please share this news







