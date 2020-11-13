Ruling Awami League, Opposition BNP trade charges on Serial bus burning incident in Bangladesh

Speaking to media persons in Dhaka on Friday, about the serial bus-burning incident that took place in Dhaka on Thursday, the Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader accused BNP of carrying out sabotage and terrorist acts even during the humanitarian crisis triggered by the Coronavirus pandemic, reports the official news agency BSS. He said that BNP indulged in such activities to create panic and take political advantage out of it.

Awami League Joint General Secretary and Information Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud also echoed similar sentiments. He claimed that the incident was part of the larger conspiracy of the BNP and its allies to destabilise the country.

On the other hand, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged that government agents were behind the bus-burning incident. Condemning the act, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told media in Dhaka on Friday that BNP does not practice such politics. He demanded that the miscreants should be brought to justice. He said that such incidents take place in the absence of democratic space in the country when even peaceful demonstration and meeting is not allowed.

At least nine buses were burnt in a span of a few hours at different locations in Dhaka on Thursday. Police have filed cases and arrested several persons accused of the arson since the incident. Earlier, on Thursday, police had said that the incidents seemed linked to the election related violence in order to create chaos. The by-election for Dhaka 8 constituency was held on Thursday.

By Rajesh Jha