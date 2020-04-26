RSS chief praises Govt’s sincerity in handling Corona crisis

Delivering an online address on the current situation in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, RSS chief said it a result of the govt’s sincerity that today India is in much better condition in comparison to many other countries.

RSS chief said that the message of this pandemic is that we should opt for a new development model promoting self-dependence and which should be climate-friendly and employment-oriented.

Referring to the Palghar lynching, RSS Chief said that if fringe elements of any community take some extreme step the entire community cannot be held responsible for that.

