Rs. 500 crore marked for beekeeping under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Mission

Union Finance Minister on Friday announced measures to strengthen agriculture infrastructure logistics, capacity building, governance and administrative reforms for agriculture, fisheries and food processing sectors.

While announcing financial packages for different activities under agriculture and allied sectors, FM also unveiled a package of Rs. 500 crore for beekeeping. The government aims to increase income for 2 lakh beekeepers with special thrust on capacity building of women.

Government will implement a scheme for infrastructure development related to integrated beekeeping development centres, collection, marketing and storage centres, post harvest & value addition facilities etc.

Implementation of standards & developing traceability system has also been announced under the mega beekeeping initiative along with development of quality nucleus stock and capacity building with thrust on women.

The efforts will lead to increase in income for 2 lakh beekeepers and quality honey to consumers.