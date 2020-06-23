Rs. 2000 Crore allocated by PM CARES Fund for supplying Made In India Ventilators to govt run COVID hospitals

Out of the 50 thousand ventilators, 30 thousand ventilators are being manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited.

Two thousand 923 ventilators have been manufactured so far and out of which, one thousand 340 ventilators have already been delivered to the States and Union Territories.

These ventilators have been supplied to Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan. By the end of this month, additional 14 thousand ventilators will be delivered to all the States and Union Territories.

In addition, one thousand crore rupees have already been released to States and Union Territories for welfare of the migrant labourers.

This assistance will be used for arranging accommodation, food, medical treatment and transportation of the migrants.

Larger portion of the fund was allocated to Maharashtra followed by Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

181 crore rupees were released to Maharashtra, 103 crore rupees to Uttar Pradesh and 83 crores to Tamil Nadu.

Other recipients of the grant are Gujarat, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka.