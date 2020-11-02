Rs 1,05,155 crore of gross GST revenue collected in the month of October 2020 | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of October, 2020 is ₹ 1,05,155crore of which CGST is ₹ 19,193 crore, SGST is ₹ 25,411 crore, IGST is ₹ 52,540 crore (including ₹ 23375crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹ 8,011crore (including ₹932 crore collected on import of goods). The total number of GSTR-3B Returns filed for the month of October upto 31stOctober, 2020 is 80 lakh.

The government has settled ₹ 25,091 crore to CGST and ₹ 19,427 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of October, 2020 is ₹ 44,285 crore for CGST and ₹ 44,839 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month are 10% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was9% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are11% higher that the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. The growth in GST revenue as compared to that in months of July, August and September, 2020 of -14%, -8% and 5% respectively clearly shows the trajectory of recovery of the economy and, correspondingly, of the revenues.

The chart shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. The table shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of October, 2020 as compared to October, 2019 and for the full year.

Table: State-wise GST collection for April 2020[1]

State Oct-19 Oct-20 Growth Jammu and Kashmir 313 377 21% Himachal Pradesh 669 691 3% Punjab 1,189 1,376 16% Chandigarh 157 152 -3% Uttarakhand 1,153 1,272 10% Haryana 4,578 5,433 19% Delhi 3,484 3,211 -8% Rajasthan 2,425 2,966 22% Uttar Pradesh 5,103 5,471 7% Bihar 940 1,010 7% Sikkim 186 177 -5% Arunachal Pradesh 41 98 138% Nagaland 25 30 20% Manipur 43 43 0% Mizoram 18 32 72% Tripura 54 57 5% Meghalaya 113 117 4% Assam 888 1,017 14% West Bengal 3,263 3,738 15% Jharkhand 1,437 1,771 23% Odisha 1,994 2,419 21% Chattisgarh 1,570 1,974 26% Madhya Pradesh 2,053 2,403 17% Gujarat 5,888 6,787 15% Daman and Diu 83 7 -91% Dadra and Nagar Haveli 130 283 118% Maharastra 15,109 15,799 5% Karnataka 6,675 6,998 5% Goa 311 310 0% Lakshadweep 2 1 -55% Kerala 1,549 1,665 7% Tamil Nadu 6,109 6,901 13% Puducherry 146 161 10% Andaman and Nicobar Islands 32 19 -42% Telangana 3,230 3,383 5% Andhra Pradesh 1,975 2,480 26% Ladakh 0 15 Other Territory 127 91 -28% Center Jurisdiction 97 114 17% Grand Total 73,159 80,848 11%