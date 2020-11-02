Rs 1,05,155 crore of gross GST revenue collected in the month of October 2020 | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of October, 2020 is ₹ 1,05,155crore of which CGST is ₹ 19,193 crore, SGST is ₹ 25,411 crore, IGST is ₹ 52,540 crore (including ₹ 23375crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹ 8,011crore (including ₹932 crore collected on import of goods). The total number of GSTR-3B Returns filed for the month of October upto 31stOctober, 2020 is 80 lakh.
The government has settled ₹ 25,091 crore to CGST and ₹ 19,427 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of October, 2020 is ₹ 44,285 crore for CGST and ₹ 44,839 crore for the SGST.
The revenues for the month are 10% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was9% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are11% higher that the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. The growth in GST revenue as compared to that in months of July, August and September, 2020 of -14%, -8% and 5% respectively clearly shows the trajectory of recovery of the economy and, correspondingly, of the revenues.
The chart shows trends in monthly gross GST revenues during the current year. The table shows the state-wise figures of GST collected in each State during the month of October, 2020 as compared to October, 2019 and for the full year.
Table: State-wise GST collection for April 2020[1]
|State
|Oct-19
|Oct-20
|Growth
|Jammu and Kashmir
|313
|377
|21%
|Himachal Pradesh
|669
|691
|3%
|Punjab
|1,189
|1,376
|16%
|Chandigarh
|157
|152
|-3%
|Uttarakhand
|1,153
|1,272
|10%
|Haryana
|4,578
|5,433
|19%
|Delhi
|3,484
|3,211
|-8%
|Rajasthan
|2,425
|2,966
|22%
|Uttar Pradesh
|5,103
|5,471
|7%
|Bihar
|940
|1,010
|7%
|Sikkim
|186
|177
|-5%
|Arunachal Pradesh
|41
|98
|138%
|Nagaland
|25
|30
|20%
|Manipur
|43
|43
|0%
|Mizoram
|18
|32
|72%
|Tripura
|54
|57
|5%
|Meghalaya
|113
|117
|4%
|Assam
|888
|1,017
|14%
|West Bengal
|3,263
|3,738
|15%
|Jharkhand
|1,437
|1,771
|23%
|Odisha
|1,994
|2,419
|21%
|Chattisgarh
|1,570
|1,974
|26%
|Madhya Pradesh
|2,053
|2,403
|17%
|Gujarat
|5,888
|6,787
|15%
|Daman and Diu
|83
|7
|-91%
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli
|130
|283
|118%
|Maharastra
|15,109
|15,799
|5%
|Karnataka
|6,675
|6,998
|5%
|Goa
|311
|310
|0%
|Lakshadweep
|2
|1
|-55%
|Kerala
|1,549
|1,665
|7%
|Tamil Nadu
|6,109
|6,901
|13%
|Puducherry
|146
|161
|10%
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|32
|19
|-42%
|Telangana
|3,230
|3,383
|5%
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,975
|2,480
|26%
|Ladakh
|0
|15
|Other Territory
|127
|91
|-28%
|Center Jurisdiction
|97
|114
|17%
|Grand Total
|73,159
|80,848
|11%