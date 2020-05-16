Rs 10,000 crore scheme for formalisation of micro food enterprises: FM Sitharaman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Special economic and comprehensive package of Rs 20 lakh crore – equivalent to 10% of India’s GDP on 12th May 2020. He gave a clarion call for Self-Reliant India Movement. He also outlined five pillars of Atmanirbhar Bharat – Economy, Infrastructure, System, Vibrant Demography and Demand.

Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday in her press conference announced the 3rd Tranche of measures to strengthen Infrastructure Logistics, Capacity Building, Governance and Administrative Reforms for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Processing Sectors.

A Scheme promoting vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi: ‘Vocal for Local with Global outreach’ will be launched to help 2 lakh MFEs who need technical upgradation to attain FSSAI food standards, build brands and marketing.

Existing micro food enterprises, Farmer Producer Organisations, Self Help Groups and Cooperatives to be supported. The focus will be on women and SC/ST owned units and those in Aspirational districts and a Cluster based approach (e.g. Mango in UP, Tomato in Karnataka, Chilli in Andhra Pradesh, Orange in Maharashtra etc.) will be followed.