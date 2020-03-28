Round the clock supply of electricity to all consumers in the time of crisis says Minister of Power R K Singh

Despite the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic, the whole workforce of the power sector – generation, transmission, distribution and system operations, is working round the clock to keep all homes and establishments lighted.

Due to the lockdown, consumers are unable to pay their dues to the Distribution Companies (Discoms).

It has affected the liquidity position of the Discoms thereby impairing their ability to pay to the generating and transmission companies. In this context, Power Minister R.K.Singh has approved significant relief measures for power sector.