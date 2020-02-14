Ronaldo scores yet again to rescue cup draw in Milan

Juve looked set for a third straight away defeat after Ante Rebic’s volley put Milan ahead before the hosts lost Theo Hernandez to a second yellow card after 71 minutes.

The visitors offered little threat despite their man advantage but the late VAR-awarded spot-kick allowed Ronaldo, 35 last week, to make it 35 goals in 35 games for club and country.

The second leg in Turin is on 4 March.

Juve were knocked off top spot in Serie A at the weekend and their boss Maurizio Sarri would have been frustrated to see his side only manage three tame shots on target in a tepid, scrappy game.

