Rohit Sharma ruled out of ODI and Test series against New Zealand

Rohit had suffered the injury during the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand on Sunday.

He was retired hurt after scoring 60 before KL Rahul took charge on the field during New Zealand’s chase.

Mayank Agarwal, who made his ODI debut against the West Indies in December last year, has been named as Rohit’s replacement in the ODI squad.