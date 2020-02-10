Roads cannot be blocked indefinitely: SC on Shaheen Bagh protests

Centre and Delhi Police has been directed by the court to file their reply in the case and next hearing will be on 17th February.

BJP Leader Nand Kishore Garg and advocate Amit Sahni filed separate pleas in the apex court seeking directions to the authorities to remove the protestors from Shaheen Bagh.

The petitioners had also said that due to the protests, traffic flow on KalindiKunj-ShaheenBagh stretch has been severely affected.

Advocate Amit Sahni, one of the petitioner in the case said that court has taken up this issue of road blockage very seriously and will decide whether protesters can block roads without permission.

Advocate Tanveer Ahmed khan representing the protestors has said that the judges did not ask to lift protesters from the site and will give final order only after hearing the side of protesters.