Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader: Bangladesh-India ties smoother, warmer than ever

Addressing a virtual review meeting on Sunday on the progress of projects in Bangladesh being implemented under the Line of Credit (LoC) extended by India, Obaidul Quader said that the two countries are time-tested friends. He said that friendly relations and connectivity between the two countries will help in solving the unresolved issues between them, reported the official news agency BSS.

He cited settlement of land boundary and maritime issues and enclaves as examples for resolving other issues.He called upon the officials to give special importance to the implementation of projects being carried out under the LoC provided by India as these are connected to the friendly relations between the two countries.

High Commissioner of India in Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das and other senior officials of the Ministry of Road Transport also participated in the virtual review meeting.