Road Safety Month from Monday, 18th January

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the Road Safety Month in New Delhi on Monday. The commemoration of this Month marks the Ministry’s commitment for making roads safer for all the road users. The event is organised throughout the country to create awareness among general public and specially amongst the youth to improve safety on roads and to give an opportunity to all stakeholders to contribute to the cause of road safety. During the Month, awareness about various causes of road accidents and measures to prevent them will be highlighted by organizing various activities with School/college students, drivers and all other road users. These activities include display of banners, walkathons, road signage and pamphlets related to road safety. Various stakeholders such as different departments of State Governments such as Transport, Police, PWD, Health, Education, Municipal Bodies, Vehicle manufacturers and Dealers, Transporters’ Association, Doctors, PSUs, Corporate and various NGOs are participating in the events during the Road Safety Week.

