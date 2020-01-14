Road and highways Ministry proposes Rs 14 thousand cr plan for enhancing road safety

Gadkari reiterated governments commitment for making roads safer for all the road users. He said, education of the masses on road safety is important. The Minister also called upon the students to become the brand ambassadors of road safety to bring about the behavioral and transformative change in the youths of the country. Gadkari said, youth is the most affected community in the road accidents.



Speaking on the occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called for all concerned stakeholders to work in coordination to reduce number of road accidents in the country. Around four lakh 50 thousand road accidents took place every year, in which over 1.5 lakh people lost their lives. Singh said, the country loses two per cent of GDP due to road accidents, which is a matter of concern.

On the occasion, the Defence Minister awarded Tamil Nadu, as the best performing state in reducing road accidents.