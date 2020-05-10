Road along Nepal border falls within Indian territory

In response to queries on statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal pertaining to the road inauguration, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the road follows the pre-existing route used by the pilgrims of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Under the present project, the same road has been made pliable for the ease and convenience of pilgrims, locals and traders.

The spokesperson said India and Nepal have established mechanism to deal with all boundary matters. He said the boundary delineation exercise with Nepal is ongoing.

India is committed to resolving outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue and in the spirit of close and friendly bilateral relations with Nepal.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said both sides are also in the process of scheduling Foreign Secretary level talks which will be held once the dates are finalized after the COVID-19 challenge is dealt with.