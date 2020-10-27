RM holds bilateral delegation level meeting with US counterpart | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Both Ministers also expressed satisfaction that agreement of BECA will be signed during the visit. US Secretary of Defence welcomed Australia’s participation in the exercise MALABAR 2020.



Both the Ministers expressed satisfaction at the close engagements between the respective Armed Forces. They discussed potential new areas of cooperation, both at Service to Service level and at the joint level.



They called for continuation of existing defence dialogue mechanisms during the pandemic, at all levels, particularly the Military Cooperation Group. They also discussed requirements of expanding deployments of liaison officers.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh elaborated upon the initiatives under the Atmanirbhar Bharart to encourage investments in the defence industry in India and invited US companies to make avail of the liberalized policies and the favorable Defence Industry ecosystem in India.



The Defence Minister said, India is delighted to host Secretary Esper. In a tweet, RM said, their talks today were fruitful, and aimed at further deepening defence cooperation in a wide range of areas. He said, today’s discussions will add new vigour to India-US defence relations and mutual cooperation.



Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen. Manoj Naravane, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were among those present during the delegation level bilateral meeting.



The US Defence Secretary also inspected the Tri- Service Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns in New Delhi.



External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar also met his US counterpart Mike Pompeo this evening. The US Secretary of State and Defence Secretary arrived in New Delhi this afternoon. They are on a two-day visit to India.



Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan ngla met and welcomed US Under Secretary of State Brian Bulatao who is part of Secretary Pompeo’s delegation for the 22 Ministerial Dialogue.

The Third Annual India-US, two plus two Ministerial Dialogue scheduled for Tuesday will focus on advancing the Indo-US comprehensive global strategic partnership and further strengthening cooperation to promote stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the world.



As the world’s oldest and largest democracies, the two countries nourish deep rooted democratic traditions and bond.



The growth in partnership reflects deepening strategic convergence on host of issues including energy, aviation, science, space, infrastructure and health among others.



Third Ministerial Dialogue in just over two years span demonstrates high level commitment by both the countries towards the shared diplomatic and security objectives.