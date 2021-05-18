Rizwan Kalshyan receives audience attraction and appreciation through “Radhe”

actor Rizwan Kalshyan is appreciated by audience because of his elated performance in the Hindi film Radhe. The film is released on the ocassion of Eid, starrings are Salman Khan and Disha Patni.

The film is released on the well known platform-ZEE5 where we see Rizwan Kalshyan in a negative role. Rizwan mesmerises every single viewer of the movie by this performance. “Working with Salman bhai is a proud thing and my dream came true” says Rizwan when asked about the experience of working with Salman sir.

Rizwan said, he first met Salman Khan sir on the set of Dabangg 3,in which he has played stunt double for Kichcha Sudeep(played villain in Dabangg 3). Rizwan was too nervous while working with Salman Khan for 1st time but Salman Khan made him comfortable, kept him calm and asked to perform confidently. For him Salman sir is the best teacher he added. Dabangg 3 succeeded in industry and thus after its success Rizwan got a call for “Radhe”. This was his door to his big screen opening of his acting career. Rizwan got a Good break from “Radhe” where he is too proud to work with Salman.

Not only actor but also Stuntman Rizwan is not only successful in his acting career but he has also been working with television industry from years. His struggle from television industry brought him here today he says. Rizwan is blissful with his work with the well known and forthcoming actors of Bollywood. To talk about his upcoming projects, Rizwan is soon going to hit hard by his appearance in “The Family Man Season2” that is to be released in coming June.

Rizwan takes inspiration from the great actor Randeep Hooda and thus feels satisfied to reach at this position into Bollywood today. His initial struggle into Hindi television industry has taught him too many good and bad ways to deal with producers and directors he added.

Rizwan Kalshyan’s 10 years struggling journey has gave him a fruit today he says with delightful memories of film and television industry. Rizwan has previously got an opportunity to play stunt double for Aditya Roy Kapoor in Malang: Unleash the Madness.

He discussed his life and his hurdles that he faced into film industry from stunt double to acting career. The biggest acting break in “Radhe” has made Rizwan enter into a complete acting career successfully and thus he will be soon seen in his upcoming projects which are still kept unsaid to audience.

