Results of Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements to be released today

ARIIA is an initiative of the Ministry of Education to systematically rank higher education institutions and universities in India on indicators related to Innovation, Startup and Entrepreneurship Development amongst students and faculty.

The Chairman of AICTE, Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, highlighted that the world is observing a noteworthy improvement in performance of India in Global Innovation Index ranking.

In the last 5 years, India has risen 29 spots in the Global Innovation Index from 81 in 2014 to 52 in 2019. He said, in the years to come, India will make a true impact on global innovation with the initiatives taken by the Ministry in this direction.

ARIIA 2020 will have six prize categories. This includes a special category for women only higher educational institutions to encourage women and bring gender parity in the areas of innovation and entrepreneurship.

