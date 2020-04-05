The move would help in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis in the country as these kits are required for testing of patients.
Earlier, exports of these products were allowed without any restrictions. Putting them under the restricted category would mean that an exporter will now require a licence from the DGFT for outbound shipments.
Restrictions imposed on exports of diagnostic kits to meet domestic need
