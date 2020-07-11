Restrict movement from hotspot cities during Eid-Ul-Azha- Bangladesh Advisory committee on COVID 19

In a press statement issued after its 14th meeting on Friday, the committee said that movements from Dhaka, Chattogram, Narayanganj and Gazipur should be restricted as these cities have the maximum number of reported Corona cases in the country.

The committee expressed concern over the unhindered life in Dhaka and other parts of the country despite rising cases of Coronavirus infections.

It recommended putting strict curbs on movements in Dhaka and surrounding areas.

In other recommendations, the committee has said that cattle markets should not be allowed to be set up in these cities.

It asked the authorities to use a digital system for the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals during the Eid-Ul-Azha period.

In the meanwhile, the fatalities and infections continued to rise in Bangladesh. According to the latest figures of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) till Friday, the death toll due to COVID-19 has reached 2275.

The total number of people infected is now 1,78, 443 with active cases numbering 89,762. However, the recovery rate has gradually improved to 48.42 per cent in the country.