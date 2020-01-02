Respite from cold wave felt in some parts of the country

The Meteorology Department has also predicted cloudy skies with light rain in the National Capital Region.

But, due to a cold wave flowing in from the Himalayan region, other parts of northern india are still under the influence of bone-chilling cold.Cold conditions continue to intensify.

In Uttarakhand and the met department has predicted snowfall today and tomorrow and rain spells in plains. Majority of the hotels, resorts and guest houses in hill stations like Mussoorie, Mukteshwar, Auli, and Chakrata remained packed to capacity.

Met has also forecast heavy snowfall on January 7-8.Severe cold weather conditions were also observed in some pockets over west Rajasthan.

Fog conditions have also significantly improved in north Rajasthan.

