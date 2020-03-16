Reserve Bank of India: Acted swiftly on Yes bank issue

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday reiterated that depositor’s money is absolutely safe. Addressing media persons, he said that if there is a requirement then RBI will provide necessary support for Liquidity for Yes Bank.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has summoned Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani in connection with its money laundering probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others.

He was requested by the investigative agency to join the probe today at Mumbai office but Ambani filed a compliance report saying he is unwell and requested exemption from appearing.

ED said Ambani was asked to come for questioning as his group companies are among big entities whose loans went bad after borrowing from the crisis-hit bank.

Ambani’s statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act upon deposition.

