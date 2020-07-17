Rescue & relief measures on at flood-hit areas of Assam

Public Health Engineering Minister Rihon Daimari said that drinking water at relief camps and other areas are being given.

The Minister said that all the divisions of the department are working to ensure pure drinking water. The Minister said that despite floods, efforts are being taken to ensure the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission State Irrigation Minister Bhabesh Kalita said that flood water damaged agriculture, roads, bridges among others.

The Minister also said that due to floods, the implementation of Irrigation schemes are affected to some extent.

Nearly 36 lakh people are affected in the current wave of floods in 28 districts. 76 persons lost their lives due to floods in Assam