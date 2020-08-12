Rescheduled Paris Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 crisis

The marathon was initially scheduled to take place on April 5 but was postponed to November due to COVID-19 crisis in the city.

The organisers have now confirmed that this year’s marathon have been entirely scrapped and will now take place next year.

This development comes just days after it was announced that 2020 edition of the London marathon will take place on October 3 but it will be only an elite race.

This year’s Boston, Berlin, New York and Chicago marathons have already been cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.