Republic Day chief guest Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrives on a four-day visit to India

The Brazilian President will be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade on Sunday. He will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind tomorrow who will host a banquet in his honour. Mr Bolsonaro will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow. Several agreements will be signed after the talks.

The Brazilian President is accompanied by eight ministers, four members of the Brazilian Parliament, senior officials and a large business delegation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in India. In a tweet, Mr Modi extended a warm welcome to the visiting dignitary.

He said, India is delighted to host him and the nation is looking forward to his taking part in the Republic Day celebrations. The Prime Minister said, President Bolsonaro’s visit will add strength to India-Brazil relations.